Few industries have been as hard hit by the Covid-19 crisis as those in the restaurant sector as four entrepreneurs from Metro Detroit talked about during taping of CBS 62's "Michigan Matters."

They appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and discussed how they have adjusted along the way.

Joe Vicari, owner of the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, which includes Andiamo, Joe Muer Seafood and others, talked about his 19 restaurants and how they have worked to keep employees and customers safe.

He also talked about an employee shortage during this time due to unemployment payouts some are receiving during their furlough.

Nya Marshall, owner of Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails on East Jefferson in Detroit – who opened in late 2019 — will reopen this Monday afternoon.

She discussed a MEDC crowdfunding campaign that is helping her company survive. She was one of 100 small businesses chosen by the state to be involved in the effort.

Then, Kevin Gudejko, co-owner of Mainstreet Ventures – which includes restaurants in four states including The Chop House, Real Seafood, Palio’s and Carson’s in Ann Arbor—discussed the nuances of working the past few months. After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed in-restaurant dining early on, he adjusted their takeout menu and did much more.

He also is serving on a committee advising Whitmer on safely reopening the industry. She closed most indoor bars again this week as Covid cases began to rise in Michigan and ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend.

William Roberts, proprietor of the Roberts Restaurant Group, which includes the Beverly Hills Grill and others, is slowly re-opening his establishments.

Many smaller restaurants have closed during this crisis,which Roberts talked about.

All four entrepreneurs discussed how social distancing, face masks, and more in keeping restaurants safe for customers and employees.

And they shared thoughts for the year ahead amid the pandemic.

