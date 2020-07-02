LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Indoors bars are a no-go in Detroit.

It’s the latest order handed down by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

But, that’s doesn’t mean a long day can’t end with a strong drink.

Bar owners will now have to bring their service outside.

“The main conversation has been if we open how do we do it right? how do we comply? how do we make sure our patrons are safe and still be able to provide a good time,” said Skip Fridays Promoter Stephen Hendrix.

On the rooftop of the Music Hall is where 350 Terrace dwells. It’s an outdoor party experience known for its popular event “Skip Fridays” but in its seventh season, there are changes are underway to keep people safe.

Individualized distant booths for each party along with an assigned hostess for each table.

This is the new normal at 350 Terrace.

“And to be able to look around and still get an energy of being out, have the energy of music. Have the energy of night life in one of the best views in downtown Detroit,” said Hendrix.

In effort to avoid long lines and close proximity patrons must make reservations online ahead of coming to the door.

“With our new reservation system everybody being able to kind of plan ahead, know when to get here, and there’s no ambiguity. There’s, I come in, I’m with Cryss Walker and this is our group, this is where you’re going. this is your hostess. It’s stream lined in a sense,” said Hendrix.

The governor’s order applies to establishments that earn more than 70 percent of its revenue from alcohol sales.

Bars can also offer cocktails-to-go.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.