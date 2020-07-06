(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of State is modifying renewal dates for driver’s licenses, CDLs, state IDs and vehicle registration.

“We obviously don’t want to get in the way of you know, people need to get to work, people need to sort of keep living their lives, and so this gives them that flexibility,” said MDOS Director of Communications Jake Rollow.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to make the extension that was passed by the Michigan legislature in response to COVID-19.

If your license, state ID or registration expires after March 1 then you have until Sept. 30 to get up to date.

Some transactions can be done at self-service terminals, while other business must be conducted inside the branch by appointment.

“We’re continuing to optimize our appointment system. We actually added about 20 percent of appointments last week just as we sort of continued to improve the system. We see ways where we can save a minute here and a minute there, which doesn’t seem like much but when you’re talking thousands of them every day it actually does add up,” said Rollow.

Advance appointments can be scheduled up to 180 days ahead of time. Same day appointments are also available.

“Sometimes people go on the website and they look and they say ‘oh, you know there’s no appointment available for a month, but if you wait and check the next morning, and look in the same day ones, you may see that you know something coming open because we have those same day appointment. Thousands of them are released every day at every branch,” said Rollow.

