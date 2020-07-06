DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 19-year-old man is in critical condition and a 20-year-old man is listed in serious condition after a shooting in Detroit.
It happened Monday at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Livernois and Beechton Street.
The victim’s vehicle was struck by the suspect’s vehicle which police believe is possibly a white Chevy Trailblazer.
Police say after the accident, words were exchanged and an unknown suspect exited the Trailblazer and fired shots, striking two men.
Both men were transported to a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.