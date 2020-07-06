REDFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 5-year-old girl is listed in stable condition after her 4-year-old brother accidentally shot her in the head.
It happened in the 26500 block of Plymouth Road in Redford Township early Monday morning.
According to the children’s mother, the 4-year-old boy woke up in the middle of the night and found the gun in a small closet where the fun was kept unlocked and loaded.
The 4-year-old boy thought it was a toy gun and went into his sister’s room accidentally shooting her.
The mother says her daughter should be OK although the top of her head is split open from a graze wound. The mother also said there was bleeding on her daughter’s brain.
