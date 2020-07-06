(CBS DETROIT) – A video taken at Diamond Lake Sand Bar went viral over the weekend.
It shows a crowd of people celebrating the Fourth of July and ignoring social distancing.
Rex Chapman posted a video to his Twitter account with the caption: “Diamond Lake in Cass County, Michigan just now: A COVID-19 Petri dish.”
One of the organizers has since spoken out about the event saying he asked people to social distance and can’t control everyone’s actions. He added he doesn’t believe it will cause a large spread of COVID-19.
