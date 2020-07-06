WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Westland Police Department is investigating after a Detroit employee was found dead inside his vehicle.
It happened early Sunday when Westland Police responded to the area of 37400 Willow Lane to investigate an OnStar panic button notification.
When officers arrived they found DeAndree Watson’s body in the vehicle.
During the investigation officers followed up at a nearby apartment where they discovered a second person, Deontez Jones of Westland, who was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police say both incidents appear to be connected as both were known associates of one another and this investigation is onging.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan shared a post on Facebook stating he was shocked and deeply saddened by Watson’s death.
“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of DeAndree Watson. DeAndree was a brilliant policy analyst who worked in the Office of Councilman James Tate. I got to know DeAndree as we worked together on the City of Detroit’s marijuana ordinance, spearheaded by Councilman Tate. DeAndree was one of Detroit’s rising leaders with a deep commitment to public service and the city he called home. I extend my deepest condolences to DeAndree’s family, friends, Councilman James Tate, Detroit City Council and his many colleagues at the City of Detroit,” Duggan said.
