(CBS DETROIT) – A brilliant mind, gone too soon.

That’s how 30-year-old DeAndree Watson is being remembered by his District One team.

“For people who didn’t know him very well, he seemed very stoic, very quiet. Once you peeled back that layer, or once he allowed that layered to be peeled back, you realize you have someone who is creative, smart, funny, intelligent,” said James Tate, Detroit City Council, District One.

Westland Police say Watson was found dead in his car at the Willow Creek Apartments early Sunday morning what appears to be an apparent murder-suicide.

Westland Police were dispatched to the scene on the 37000 block of Willow Lane from an OnStar panic notification.

Soon after Watson’s body was discovered.

A second man, Deontez Jones was also found dead at a nearby apartment complex from an alleged self-inflicted gun shot wound.

“Absolutely shocked. I would’ve said the same thing. I would have never thought that DeAndree would have fallen a victim of gun violence. I just talked to him on Friday. You know the last thing we talked to each other about was, we said to each other, ‘be safe’,” said Tate.

Watson worked in Detroit City Councilmember James Tate’s office for eight years as a policy analyst gaining the respect of his peers in city government.

“A great young man. A great leader who had limitless potential when we start talking about his contributions to society. Most folks when they met him, almost immediately the first thing that came to mind was, this guy would be pretty good as an elected official or in some capacity that could help transform lives,” said Tate.

