(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit has now opened five cooling centers amid the extreme heat.
They include the Adams-Butzel Recreation Complex, Crowell Recreation Center, Farwell Recreation Center, Kemeny Recreation Center and Patton Recreation Center.
The facilities are open Tuesday through Thursday from noon until 8 p.m.
A mask must be worn while inside to protect against the coronavirus.
