(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit has now opened five cooling centers amid the extreme heat.

They include the Adams-Butzel Recreation Complex, Crowell Recreation Center, Farwell Recreation Center, Kemeny Recreation Center and Patton Recreation Center.

The facilities are open Tuesday through Thursday from noon until 8 p.m.

A mask must be worn while inside to protect against the coronavirus.

