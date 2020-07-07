PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a pick-up truck while riding his bike.
It happened in the area of Harper and Gage Street where deputies responded to a report of a child being hit while riding his bike across the street.
Witnesses say that the pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Gage Street and the 9-year-old boy was traveling southbound on Harper.
It’s reported the 9-year-old boy disregarded a stop sign and rode his bike into the street. The driver of the pick-up truck was unable to stop in time and struck the child.
He suffered serious injuries to his head, was bleeding and was conscious, but not alert. He was treated by first responders at the scene and later transported to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
