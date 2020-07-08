Dan Gilbert Would Keep Control Under Quicken Loans IPOQuicken Loans would become part of Rocket Companies under an initial public stock offering that would keep founder Dan Gilbert in firm control.

Video Shows Facility Staff Restraining Black Teen Who DiedAt least seven men are shown in surveillance footage holding down a Black teenager for about 8 minutes after being restrained for throwing a sandwich at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.

GM vs. FCA: Appeals Court Overturns Ruling To Have CEOs MeetIn the midst of General Motors and Fiat Chrysler's legal battle, a new ruling now overturns a judge's order.

Detroit Opens 5 Cooling Centers Amid The Extreme HeatA mask must be worn while inside the cooling centers to protect against the coronavirus.

Unlock Michigan Is Canvassing To Challenge Governor Whitmer’s Emergency PowersThe group, Unlock Michigan, is planning to collect as many signatures as possible to challenge Governor Gretchen Whitmer's powers.

Councilmember James Tate Speaks On Staffer Killed In An Apparent Murder-SuicideA brilliant mind, gone too soon. That’s how 30-year-old DeAndree Watson is being remembered by his District One team.