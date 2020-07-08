It’s Wednesday, July 8th. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:
Protests In Indiana Over A Possible Hate Crime
Protesters took to the streets for a second night in Bloomington, Indiana following the release of cell phone video showing a local civil rights activist being pushed against a tree by a group of White men.
The victim, Vauhxx Booker, called it a racist attack. “I think it’s undeniable when a group of White men feel that they can call for a noose, call me nappy-headed, scream out white power, and attempt to lynch a man in broad daylight,” Booker said.
The FBI is now investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
Dr. Fauci’s Message To Young People About The Coronavirus
Dr. Anthony Fauci says young people need to do more to stop the coronavirus.
Dr. Fauci called the falling death rate a “false narrative” since so many young people, who have a lower fatality rate, are being infected.
A popular model predicts there will be more than 200,000 total deaths in the U.S. by November, but 45,000 could be spared if 95% of people wear masks.
Disney World Begins Phased Reopening This Weekend
Disney World is set to welcome guests back this weekend as part of a phased reopening.
Florida’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks make their return on Saturday, after closing in March due to the pandemic.
New safety measures include mandatory face coverings for guests two years old and up, and for cast members.
Disney fans, do you feel comfortable heading back? Let us know in the comments.
