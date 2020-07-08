Comments
TRENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating human remains found in the fire pit at a home of a Trenton man who died after shooting a sheriff’s deputy in Tennessee.
Police are investigating whether a human skull and bones are of a woman who was living with 57-year-old Mark Eberly.
Eberly was involved in a shooting on June 27 with a sheriff’s deputy in Cumberland County, Tennessee, during a traffic stop.
He was later found dead in his vehicle about a mile away. The shooting remains under investigation.
