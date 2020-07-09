DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.
The shooting happened July 3 at 11:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Joy Road.
Police say a 19-year-old female victim was riding in the vehicle with her family when the driver of the vehicle unintentionally cut off a black SUV.
The SUV then pulled alongside the vehicle and an unknown suspect inside began to fire multiple shots striking the 19-year-old female.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer model Black Ford Explorer, with a
license or vanity plate on the front.
If anyone has seen this vehicle or has any information you are asked to contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
