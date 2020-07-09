It’s Thursday, July 9th. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

COVID-19 Continues Surging In The South

Some doctors warn if Texans don’t flatten the COVID-19 curve, hospitals will soon run out of personnel, supplies, and beds.

The White House coronavirus task force says additional outbreaks in Arizona, California, and Florida are particularly worrisome.

Today, indoor dining shuts back down in Miami-Dade County as South Florida tries to slow the spread, though gyms will remain open.

New Orleans, Louisiana is stopping bar service in restaurants. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the increase in coronavirus cases started shortly after Memorial Day Weekend.

The White House Talks Schools Reopening

The White House says students will be back inside their classrooms at the end of summer, even if the CDC advises against it.

Some parents are frustrated with the choice they’ll likely have to make, and teachers say they don’t know how social distancing will work if all students are invited back at once.

Vice President Mike Pence said the CDC will issue new guidance on schools

next week.

CreditCards.com Looks At Post-Pandemic Spending

A CreditCards.com poll says many people plan on spending less money post-pandemic.

44% and 38%, respectively, say they would cut back on bar and restaurant visits.

24% plan on reigning in spending on haircuts and coloring.

And 24% also plan to cut housekeeping expenses.

What are some spending changes you’ll make? Let us know in the comments.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.