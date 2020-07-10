CBS Detroit – Time to load up the car with the kids and snacks because Huron-Clinton Metroparks have added drive-in movies to their events. According to Hometown Life, visitors will be encouraged to watch the movies from their cars or from “socially distanced bicycles” according to a recent press release.
The good news with this drive-in experience is the cost is free with park admission. The movies start at dusk and kick off on July 25th with “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at Willow Metropark.
Here is the full list of movies showing. For more information visit the Metroparks website.
Willow Metropark
July 25: “The Secret Life of Pets 2”
Aug 15: “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker”
Aug 29: “Toy Story 4”
Kensington Metropark
Aug 8: “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker”
Aug 28: “Frozen II”
Stony Creek Metropark
Aug 22: “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker”
Sept 5: “Aladdin”
Lake St. Clair Metropark
Aug 13: “Field of Dreams”
Aug 29: “A League of Their Own”
Hudson Mills Metropark
Aug 14: “Toy Story 4”
