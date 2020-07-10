Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As the pandemic continues, Richard DeVore, Regional President for Detroit and Southeast Michigan at PNC Bank, and Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network , appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about its impact across the community.
DeVore talked about PNC’s support of local organizations like Forgotten Harvest and Gleaners which are serving critical roles as they provide food for folks across Metro Detroit in need, as well as supplying PPEs and helping healthcare workers on the front lines.
He also mentioned PNC’s recent announcement to do more to help address social and racial injustice which is another crisis that erupted weeks ago following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
PNC joins GM, Ford, FCA, and other companies also stepping up to help address these societal woes and injustices against African Americans and people of color.
Then Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, highlighted their new statewide poll of businesses and how they are faring during the pandemic.
Holman mentioned one statistic from that poll which he found particularly surprising and gave him optimism about the future in Michigan.
