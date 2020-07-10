(CBS DETROIT) – What’s your favorite french fry? Everyone seems to have a different opinion. How can you easily find your favorite with so many different restaurants with their own recipe? Why not sample some golden-brown potato slices on National French Fry Day, July 13. Estimates say Americans eat around 20 to 30 pounds per person per year. There are lots of ways to enjoy french fries. You can eat them straight out of a fast food French fry container or make fries at home. Add in all of the different condiments, and these simple potatoes become even more popular.
Note: French fries do have a nutritional stigma attached to them due to high caloric and fat content. But it’s tough to say no to a hot batch — even the ones that are at the bottom of the bag.
Fun Facts:
1802 – Thomas Jefferson serves “potatoes served in the French manner” at a White House dinner.
1856 – Recipe for “French Fried Potatoes” included in “Cookery for Maids of All Work” by E. Warren.
1940 – The first McDonald’s opens in San Bernardino, California, selling hamburgers, sodas, milkshakes, and French fries.
Here are some deals to look out for on July 13:
- Burger21: On July 13 only, get a free french fry when you use your Patty Perk’s App to earn loyalty. You can order ahead on the app or scan it at the restaurant.
- BurgerFi: On Monday, July 13, BurgerFi locations nationwide are offering guests half-price double cheeseburger with an in-store purchase of a regular sized fresh-cut french fry, as well as a free regular-sized fresh-cut fry with any purchase from July 14-17.
- Checkers & Rally’s: Get $1 Any Size Fries, and check out the launch of the Fry Love Express trailer. This provides a contactless experience and will hit the road on National French Fry Day to deliver fries across the country, starting in North Carolina.
- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ: The first 150 customers in each restaurant on Monday, July 13, get a free fry side.
- Farmer Boys: On Monday, July 13, participating Farmer Boys restaurants will be celebrating with $1 orders of “Always Crispy” fries with any purchase after 2 p.m. Just show or mention the offer to the cashier.
- McDonald’s: Okay, so it’s not on Fry Day, but every Friday at McDonald’s, you can get a free medium order of fries, exclusively with Mobile Order & Pay with any $1 purchase.
- Taco John’s: Get a FREE small order of Potato Olés when you redeem the offer in the Taco John’s App on Monday, July 13. Additionally, the popular quick-service restaurant is inviting you to join the celebration by posting a picture or video of yourself enjoying Potato Olés with the hashtag #OlesNotFries.
SOURCES: National Today & The Real Deal by RetailMeNot
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.