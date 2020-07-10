LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Friday that businesses must deny service or entry if customers refuse to wear masks.
Wear a mask. Bill Nye must be protected at all costs. #MaskUpMichigan https://t.co/BH2CcoZCOQ
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 9, 2020
The governor also expanded where people must have a face-covering beyond indoor public spaces. Starting immediately, they have to wear one outdoors if they cannot consistently keep 6 feet from non-household members, and while using public transportation, a taxi or a ride-sharing vehicle — with some exceptions.
Violators will now receive a misdemeanor fine but will not face jail time.
“No shirts, no shoes, no mask — no service,” Whitmer wrote in an order.
Businesses must comply beginning Monday or risk losing their license.
Face coverings can reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19, she said. She pointed to “stalled” progress in suppressing the virus — cases have risen again in Michigan — and contended that spotty compliance with her monthslong mask requirement is a “big part of the reason.”
“The heroes on the front lines of this crisis have gone hours without taking their masks off every day — doctors, nurses, child care workers, grocery store workers. We owe it to them to wear our masks when we’re on a trip to the grocery store or pharmacy,” she said in a statement.
