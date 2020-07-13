WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Washtenaw County Health Department confirmed an increase in local COVID-19 connected to a large house party July 2 – July 3 in the Saline area.

As of Monday morning, the Health Department has identified 43 cases and 66 exposed close contacts, not including family members in the immediate households of cases. The majority of new cases are among young people ages 15 to 25-years-old.

“This is a very clear example of how quickly this virus spreads and how many people can be impacted in a very short amount of time” said Jimena Loveluck, MSW, Health Officer with Washtenaw County Health Department.

A close contact is anyone who had face-to-face contact with an identified case for 15 minutes or more.

The initial party and subsequent events have led to exposures among employees or participants at retail stores, restaurants, businesses, canoe liveries, clubs, camps, athletic teams and a retirement community. There are also at least several exposures in other counties and out of state because individuals traveled while infectious; these include at least two northern Michigan exposures, one out-of-state exposure and one neighboring county exposure.

Officials say anyone who attended the initial event or knows they were exposed should self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. Seek immediate testing if any unusual symptoms appear. Remember a negative test done prior to 14 days does not eliminate the need to self-quarantine.

The number of local cases, guidance for employers, prevention information, testing options and more are available at www.washtenaw.org/covid19. Health Department staff are also available to answer questions. Remember that additional details about individual cases or locations is not available at this time. Leave a message at 734-544-6700 or email l-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org.

For more information, visit here.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.