STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Sterling Heights police released dash cam video of an officer saving a three-week-old choking baby.
It happened last Thursday at 10:45 p.m. in the 36000 block of Waltham Drive where the footage shows the family in tears as the officer calmly takes the baby in his arms and performs back thrusts in attempts to clear her air way.
“The baby’s crying … she’s breathing … she’s OK,” said Officer Cameron Maciejewski.
The baby was later taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
“If it wasn’t for Ofc. Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different. Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family,” the police department stated on Facebook.
