The Detroit Lions have signed first-round pick Jeff Okudah.

The Lions also announced Monday that they signed second-round selection D’Andre Swift along with fifth-round picks Quintez Cephus and Jason Huntley.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: D’Andre Swift #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball in the first half against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Detroit drafted Okudah, a former Ohio State standout, with third overall pick and made him the highest-drafted cornerback since Shawn Springs was selected from the same school by Seattle in 1997.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Jeff Okudah #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Lions are hoping he becomes a game-changing talent to help a defense that ranked No. 31 in the league last season.

