Dash Cam Captures Sterling Heights Officer Saving Choking 3-Week-Old BabySterling Heights police released dash cam video of an officer saving a three-week-old choking baby.

Some Police Departments Will Not Enforce Gov. Whitmer's Mask OrderUnder Gov. Whitmer's new mask order, you can be fined $500 but some police departments are stating they won't enforce it.

First Day Of Summer School Met With Resistance In DetroitDozens of Detroit Public Schools Community District Students missed the first day of summer school because of protesters blocking the gates of the westside school bus terminal on Greenfield Road, to rally against in-person learning.

Company Makes Air Filter For Indoor Spaces To Fight Contaminants Like Covid-19With the prospect of kids returning to in-person classes worrying many parents, one company is trying to fight Covid-19 in the air.

Organizers Demand Detroit City Council Members Drop Charges Against ProtestersTheir message Monday: all charges be dropped against demonstrators who were arrested during all the recent protests.

Advocates Tell Renters To Seek Legal Advice As Moratorium On Evictions Ends This WeekIf you are behind in the rent, now would be a good time to get legal advice. In an article by the Detroit Free Press, the moratorium on evictions by Governor Whitmer is set to expire this Thursday. Many are saying courts will be inundated with eviction filings the day it lifts.