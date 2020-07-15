Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – New information in a deadly shooting up in Eaton County.
Michigan State Police released a video showing the shooting of An MDOT employee by an Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy.
We do want to warn you, the video might be considered graphic.
We froze the video right before the shooting occurred.
Michigan State Police say 43-year-old Sean Ruis was shot by the deputy following an argument between Ruis and another man at a nearby store.
Officials say Ruis stabbed the man and took off before the deputy caught up with him.
Michigan State Police is now leading the investigation.
