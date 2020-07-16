(CBS DETROIT) – A 28-year-old man has been charged after a shooting on the Southfield Freeway injured a 31-year-old woman.
It happened right before 6 p.m. on July 11 along the Southfield Freeway at West McNichols.
Troopers found a 31-year-old woman injured from a gunshot wound and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Further investigation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Devonte Burton.
Burton has been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharged of a firearm from a moving vehicle causing serious impairment, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, and five counts of felony firearm.
He was arraigned at the 36th District Court and his probable cause conference is scheduled for July 24; the preliminary examination is scheduled for July 31.
