By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

05-07-20-43-48, Lucky Ball: 1

Poker Lotto

JC-5C-2D-4D-7H

Midday Daily 3

9-1-5

Midday Daily 4

2-5-1-5

Daily 3

9-6-8

Daily 4

8-3-9-3

Fantasy 5

10-21-22-28-37

Estimated jackpot: $431,000

Keno

02-04-07-10-18-20-25-26-31-36-37-44-45-46-48-49-50-52-56-68-70-73

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $97 million



