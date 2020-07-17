Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
05-07-20-43-48, Lucky Ball: 1
Poker Lotto
JC-5C-2D-4D-7H
Midday Daily 3
9-1-5
Midday Daily 4
2-5-1-5
Daily 3
9-6-8
Daily 4
8-3-9-3
Fantasy 5
10-21-22-28-37
Estimated jackpot: $431,000
Keno
02-04-07-10-18-20-25-26-31-36-37-44-45-46-48-49-50-52-56-68-70-73
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $101 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
