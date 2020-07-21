DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 36-year-old mother and her 2-year-old daughter were injured in a Detroit shooting, police say.
It happened Monday at 10 p.m. in the 8500 block of Terry Street.
The mother, her daughter and a witness were outside in front of the residence when two 4-door gray vehicles drove by and someone inside allegedly fired multiple shots at them.
The mother and her daughter were taken to a local hospital where the mother was listed in temporary serious condition and her daughter was listed in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.