GARDEN CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Garden City man is facing felony charges after posting an ad seeking sex with dogs.
27-year-old Jacob Peltz has been charged with a 10-year felony for using a computer to commit a crime, a five-year felony for crimes against nature and animal cruelty for an injured rabbit found during the investigation, according to WWJ.
Michigan Humane Society investigator Elise Ramsey told local media what she learned was chilling after going undercover texting Peltz throughout the investigation.
According to Ramsey, Peltz’s job allowed him to be in close contact with animals.
MHS says anyone who believes their pet was victimized by Peltz should call 866-MHUMANE.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.