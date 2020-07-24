(CBS DETROIT) – A Harper Woods man faces charges after using a prosthetic face and other disguises to steal money from victims at casinos.
55-year-old John Colletti allegedly stole nearly $100,000 from at least 10 people from the MGM Grand Casino in Detroit and more than $20,000 from victims at a Kansas casino, according to WWJ.
Colletti allegedly used disguises which included prosthetic face masks, surgical masks, hats and glasses. He also used a mobility walker to defraud casino customers WWJ reported.
Federal investigators said he created fake driver’s licenses and illegally obtained personal information to make unauthorized e-check withdrawals from kiosks inside the casinos.
He was arrested in March at a casino in Kansas. Colletti was asked for his social security number to collect over $20,000 in cash withdrawals, according to WWJ.
He was disguised as an elderly man and tried to escape by leaving his disguise in the restroom, but was later caught.
Investigators said when he was arrested he had over 80 driver licenses, 19 players cards from different casinos, several insurance cards in multiple names, multiple open water driver certification cards and two university staff ID cards.
