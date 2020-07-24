Police Seek 2 Persons Of Interest In Connection To Non-Fatal ShootingThe Detroit Police Department is seeking two persons of interest wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.

The Parade Company Announces Gardner-White As New Presenting Sponsor Of America's Thanksgiving ParadeGardner-White Partnership Signifies Strong and Exciting Future for Detroit's Nationally Celebrated Parade.

2 Detroit Summer School Students Test Positive For Covid-19Two Detroit summer school students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Detroit To Honor Covid-19 Victims Aug. 30-31Families are requested to send photographs of their loved ones who have died from Covid-19 so they can be displayed along the route. Here are the details.

Walmart, Others Will Still Serve Customers Who Refuse To Wear Masks, Despite New RulesWalmart and other major retailers made headlines last week with a new requirement for customers to wear masks in its US stores. But the new rules only go so far.

Harper Woods Man Faces Charges After Using Prosthetic Face To Steal From CasinosA Harper Woods man faces charges after using a prosthetic face and other disguises to steal money from victims at casinos.