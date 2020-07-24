DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking two persons of interest wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened July 4, at 4:15 a.m. at a gas station located in the 13300 block of Harper.
Police say two women exited a black Chevy Trailblazer and entered into the gas station.
A couple minutes later, the suspect exited the rear passenger seat of the same vehicle and fired shots into a 49-year-old man’s 1998 Honda Accord, striking the man in the body.
The suspect then entered the driver’s seat of the Trailblazer, according to police and picked up the two persons of interest and fled the scene.
The 49-year-old man drove himself to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.
The suspect is described as a Black man, bald and was last seen wearing a white shirt, jean shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Detective at 313-407-5853 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
