DPD Release Fatal Police Shooting Video, Investigating Third Police-Involved ShootingChief Craig says he believes the rise in crime is in connection to early detention releases due to Covid-19 resulting in an increase of illegal guns on the street.

Family Of Macomb County Man Shot By Father Demands Harsher ChargesThe family of Steve Szymanski, the 30-year-old Fraser resident shot by his father, were out demanding justice for him Monday.

Southwest Furloughs: CEO Says Its 17,000 Workers Won't Face Layoffs For NowThe air carrier says it won't be furloughing any employees for now.

Ford's Robo-Pups: The Automaker Says The New Addition Will Help Boost ProductionFord says it will be leasing two robotic dogs, named Fluffy and Spot to scout its factories.

Over 331 Detroit Public School Students Tested For CoronavirusTwelve additional Detroit Public Schools students were tested for Covid-19 over the weekend. None of them tested positive.

Overtaxed Homeowners: Activist Group Proposes Refund From DetroitDetroit activists propose a refund for homeowners who were over-taxed after the 2008 housing crash.