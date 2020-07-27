Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Twelve additional Detroit Public Schools students were tested for Covid-19 over the weekend. None of them tested positive.
This comes after over 331 students were tested on Friday. Two students tests came back positive according to Chief Public Health Officer, Denise Fair.
Parents of those students have been notified.
The data shows the students infection rate remains at less than one percent.
