(CBS DETROIT) – A 15-year-old Detroit teen has been charged as an adult after shooting a 10-year-old boy, who later died.
Christoper Simmons was arraigned in court and will remain in juvenile custody until his next hearing on Aug. 11.
If convicted, Simmons could spend life in prison for second-degree murder.
According to the Warren Police Commissioner, the incident happened last week inside an apartment where the 10-year-old was shot in the chest.
He later died at Children’s Hospital in Detroit.
