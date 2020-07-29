Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Several Detroit automakers are expected to report major losses in their second quarter earnings.
Earlier Wednesday General Motors reported a loss of $800 million as the coronavirus slammed sales.
Ford Motor Company is expected to report a loss of $4.9 billion on Thursday.
Experts also estimate Fiat Chrysler will report a loss of $2.3 billion on Friday.
