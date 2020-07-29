FLINT (PATCH) – A plea deal has been reached in a case involving a Genesee County insurance agent who the Michigan Attorney General’s office said embezzled from her clients and provided them with phony insurance certificates, leading them to believe they had insurance for their homes or automobiles when they actually didn’t.
Angella Kay Swain, 53, pleaded no contest Monday before Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Celeste Bell to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, 11 counts of embezzlement by an agent between $1,000 and $20,000, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, according to the AG’s office.
“When hardworking Michiganders seek the assistance of an insurance agent to protect their belongings, they should not have to worry that their money is being mishandled or used inappropriately,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services take fraud cases very seriously, and I’m grateful for the work of my team and the professionals at DIFS for seeing this to a conclusion that provides victims compensation for their losses.”
