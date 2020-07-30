(CBS DETROIT) – In an interview on CNN, Governor Gretchen Whitmer also says she doesn’t believe Attorney General William Barr, didn’t know about the threats protesters made to her life.
In late April, armed protesters stormed the Capitol in Lansing and stood in front of Whitmer’s home, demanding the end of Michigan’s stay at home order.
During Tuesday’s testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee, a congresswoman asked Attorney General William Barr where federal agents were when armed protesters stormed the state capitol in Lansing and made threats against Governor Whitmer.
The congresswoman went on to say the AG is showing favoritism to right-wing protesters while dismantling Black Lives Matter protests at President Donald Trump’s request.
