DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate two male suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on the city’s westside.
It happened July 8 at 6:30 p.m., in the 20000 block of Schoolcraft where police say a 33-year-old man was walking to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown men. One of the suspects produced a handgun and pointed it at the 33-year-old.
The two suspects went through the 33-year-old’s pockets, taking undisclosed personal items. The suspects then fled the scene in an older model black/gray SUV. No injuries have been reported.
Here are the suspects descriptions:
Suspect No. 1: Black man wearing a white shirt, blue pants and red shoes, along with a white bucket hat and black face mask.
Suspect No. 2: Black man, seen wearing a white shirt with orange print on the center, black shorts, red and black shoes, with a black hat and red face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
