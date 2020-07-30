  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:31 PMThe Unicorn
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate two male suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on the city’s westside.

It happened July 8 at 6:30 p.m., in the 20000 block of Schoolcraft where police say a 33-year-old man was walking to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown men. One of the suspects produced a handgun and pointed it at the 33-year-old.

The two suspects went through the 33-year-old’s pockets, taking undisclosed personal items. The suspects then fled the scene in an older model black/gray SUV. No injuries have been reported.

Here are the suspects descriptions:

Suspect No. 1: Black man wearing a white shirt, blue pants and red shoes, along with a white bucket hat and black face mask.

Suspect No. 2: Black man, seen wearing a white shirt with orange print on the center, black shorts, red and black shoes, with a black hat and red face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply