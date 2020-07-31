CBS Detroit – Take the kids on a drive that explores the dinosaurs that once roamed the earth. Jurrasic Quest is a traveling display that brings over 80 life-sized dinosaurs, with some being animatronic in what It calls itself as “America’s largest and realistic dinosaur event”.

According to the Morton Times-News, the displays were created in conjunction with paleontologists, to be very realistic to what they think different species looked like. Complete with scaley skin, feathers, or fake fur. Some the dinosaurs, roar, move and walk around. As people tour this interactive exhibit in their cars on the DTE Energy Music Theatre grounds, an audio tour will play on people’s smartphones that they can amplify through their vehicle’s entertainment system if so-equipped. The event is part of the same traveling-tour that has been held in indoor venues in other parts of the country as well.

The drive-through format allows for a family experience that keeps people safe and socially distanced, adhering to state COVID-19 guidelines. According to Jurrasic Quest’s website, people are not allowed in pickup beds or trailers and must stay inside their vehicles during the exhibit. Smoking is not allowed while on the grounds. Vehicles that seat 9 -15 people cost extra. There are no shuttles or golf carts offered. Restrooms will be provided and guests are required to wear a face mask when visiting those facilities. The tour takes about an hour to complete and the speed limit is 5 mph while touring the dispalys.

The interactive display will be available from August 7 through 16 at DTE Energy Music Theatre from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 per vehicle. Vehicles that seat 9 -15 people are $80. Police, military, medical personnel, and first responders can save 10% with valid ID. The website says vehicles must be under 10′ tall and under 25′.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from the Morton Times-News contributed to this report.

