By Matt Christopherson
Ann Arbor, MI (CBS Detroit) – A new independent investigation reveals the former University of Michigan Provost sexually harassed employees according to the Detroit free press.

The law firm Wilmer-Hale released the new report this morning about the allegations against Martin Philbert.

Complaints from former students and university employees go as far back as the early 2000s.

According to the report, University officials knew about the allegations during Philbert’s promotion within the school’s ranks.

Matt Christopherson

