(CBS DETROIT) – A tragic accidental shooting on July 6, has left two Redford Township parents on second-degree child abuse charges.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jonclaude Norwood Sr. and Melissa Ann Kiser, 27, are charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse after being arraigned in court today, after their four-year-old son accidentally obtained a pistol and accidentally shot his five-year-old sister in the head. Officers and medics applied first aid to the young girl and transported her to the hospital. While the shooting wasn’t fatal, it is unclear on the condition of the girl at this time.

In a press release by Wayne County Prosecutor, Kim L. Worthy said, “All of these cases are tragic. Young, precious lives are being forever altered and even lost, and we can absolutely prevent this. If you choose to have guns in your homes, please make sure that children and teens do not have easy access. It is that simple.”

The shooting occurred on the 26500 block of Plymouth Rd at 1:39 a.m on July 6.

When keeping firearms in the home with children, parents are urged to keep them locked up and unloaded in a safe and secure storage box, cabinet, or safe.

Other common gun safety rules are: treat every gun as if it was loaded, don’t point it at anything you don’t intend to shoot, keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire, and know your target and what is beyond it.

