(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit casinos are set to reopen Wednesday, but as customers go to place their bets they’ll see many changes.

“Been a long time coming, we’ve been working on our re-opening plan for many months ever since our closure,” said President of Midwest Group For MGM Grand David Tsai.

That reopening plan says Tsai comes with safety first in mind.

All three casinos will operate at a 15 percent capacity.

Also customers and employees are required to wear masks and have their temperature checked upon entry.

Motor City and Greektown casinos will open on Wednesday, but MGM says they will open to the public on Friday. Wednesday and Thursday will be reserved for invite only. This will also serve as a trial run for employees.

“A lot of new protocols and procedures that we’ve implemented that our team members have trained on that will be new to them,” said Tsai.

He also says, all employees will be tested for Covid-19 prior to returning.

In all three casinos plexiglass has been put up at gaming tables, and cashier counters, and customers are required to social distance. Smoking is not allowed inside, but there are designated outdoor areas. also, a limited number of restaurants will be open inside the casinos.

“We believe that we can provide a fun and safe environment,” he said.

The hotels at MGM Grand and Greektown will remain closed for now, Motor City says their hotel will re-open Wednesday as well.

