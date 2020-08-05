Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Southwest Airlines is rolling back some of their cleaning procedures amid the ongoing pandemic.
The airline says it will no longer disinfect seatbelts and arm rests between flights.
Its new cleaning procedures will involve deep cleaning planes every night.
Only the bathrooms and tray tables will be cleaned between flights.
Southwest blames a pickup in air travel for the reduction in cleaning.
