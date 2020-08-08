DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Customers will have a personalized beauty experience shopping at Bronzed N Glow, Detroit’s first Black-owned and woman-owned beauty boutique on the city’s historic Avenue of Fashion.

Providing a modern twist to beauty shop retail, Bronzed N Glow Founders Jamesha Lucas and Destiny Thomas educate and guide consumers to purchase the best products based off of their hair and scalp conditions.

“They can expect the experience they deserve. I am so excited for people to experience this space,” said Lucas. “This is the way I saw it in my dream. I truly believe God gave this to me and I tell my team all the time it’s not mine to keep, it’s my gift to give. It’s not about me it’s about these beautiful Glow Getters.”

Bronzed N Glow’s Lead Beauty Consultant Danielle Wallace assists customers who need help learning their hair type and suggests best hair routine products.

“I specifically like this space because it’s not your average beauty supply store or retail shop. It’s catered to be an intimate experience. Everything is clearly laid out for you you don’t have to go searching for anything. I think having something this beautiful and specifically for Detroit, from Black women is what we need,” said Wallace.

Their one-of-a-kind retail experience is also available online, providing phone consultations for customers.

“If they go to the website and see something they’re interested in and are not sure, they can call and set up a consultation and still place an order online,” said Wallace.

Originally scheduled to open in October, Bronzed N Glow — located at 19327 Livernois Ave. — pushed back its grand opening due to the multi-million dollar investment. The construction aimed to make the Avenue of Fashion more attractive to visitors with wider sidewalks. A new opening date was set for the spring, not knowing a pandemic would occur.

Lucas says she left her corporate job just before the second planned opening to focus on the beauty boutique full-time.

Even though it was not open for business, Lucas, a St. Louis native, said it was amazing to see Detroiters still wanting to purchase items.

“The city has loved me back and that’s what I’ve learned about Detroit, when you truly love Detroit, Detroit loves you back. This is my way of saying thank you,” she said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said being at the boutique’s grand opening was his first event since Covid-19 hit Michigan.

“You think about the challenges businesses have had, they’ve been tenacious, they’re brilliant, they’re dedicated, they’re going to succeed and I hope we can come back and do this in the future without the masks, but I just wanted to be here to say, congratulations,” said Duggan.

Prior to the ribbon cutting, Detroit City Councilmember Roy McCalister Jr. presented Lucas and Thomas with a Spirit of Detroit Award for exceptional achievement, outstanding leadership and dedication improving the quality of life on behalf of Detroit’s City Council.

“People keep saying, I’m at the finish line. I tell them no, this is the starting line,” she said. “We’re coming out the blocks today. My heart is full,” said Lucas.

Bronzed N Glow will officially open Aug. 11. For more information visit here.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.