By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Distilleries, Michigan Craft Distillers Association

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan distilleries are calling on congress for some help amid the pandemic.

Two-thirds of craft distilleries say they won’t survive more than six months if they don’t see some type of help.

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association says sales have been extremely limited with tasting rooms closed and bars and restaurants losing money.

Before the pandemic, the association reports the industry supported 41,000 jobs in Michigan generating $3.7 billion dollars for the economy.

