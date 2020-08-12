(CBS DETROIT) – Call it a miracle of sorts for entrepreneur Jamesha Lucas.

Amid a global pandemic, she’s managed to do the near impossible — open a beauty business, and the grand opening this week was, well grand!

“So we open at 11 a.m., 10:50 a.m. we had people that when standing outside, and I just figured that they were waiting for their coffee next door,” said CEO Bronzed N Glow Beauty Boutique Jamesha Lucas.

No, they were waiting to enter Lucas’ new beauty boutique, Bronzed N Glow, located on the swanky Livernois Avenue of Fashion.

Not only were customers waiting to enter, Lucas says she’s been waiting to open, but was met with many challenges, including the current crisis.

“And so when we originally thought we would open in October of 2019 there was no street or sidewalk. By the time it was over it was winter and were like let’s not open a retail business in the middle of an unpredictable winter. Then of course Covid,” she said.

Lucas says even after the construction, and winter and Covid created set backs for her business, she was determined to move forward.

“We came to the store and got some of the racks from our storage room, brought them to the basement of our home,” she said.

And started filling orders online. Lucas says what sets her business apart from bigger beauty suppliers, are her employees she deems “Glow Getters.” They educate the customer about the products, something she says is needed in her community.

“I knew that the dream wasn’t given to me for me to let it die so I just keep going,” she said.

