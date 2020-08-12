(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened Aug. 4 just after 6 a.m. at a gas station in the 14000 block of East 7 Mile Road.
Police say a 68-year-old man was pumping gas into his vehicle when an unknown male suspect approached him with a black semiautomatic pistol and demanded his keys and then threatened him.
The 68-year-old man complied.
The suspect entered the 68-year-old man’s vehicle and fled eastbound on 7 Mile Road in the his dark brown 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with a Michigan license plate police said.
Here’s the suspects description:
- A Black man, approximately 40-years-old, 5’9’’, thin athletic build, light complexion with a mustache, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and white athletic shoes with red trim. He was armed with a black handgun.
If anyone has seen this suspect, knows of his whereabouts or has any information that pertains to this crime please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555.
