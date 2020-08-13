ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Beats Go On.

Arts, Beats & Eats announced its plans this year despite the pandemic.

The Beats Go On seeks to raise over $500,000 for local musicians through their fundraising initiative where more than 400 bands across nearly 15 genres, will perform virtual concerts Aug. 27 through Sept. 3.

To view the virtual performance schedule, click here.

Art By Appointment

Keeping the spirit of its past juried fine art shows alive in 2020, Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats has launched Art by Appointment.

Patrons can preview artists’ work online and then be scheduled for a one hour visit with up to 20 participating juried fine artists. Fifty guests per hour and one visitor per booth at a time will be permitted. Masks will be required for artists and patrons.

To ensure ample physical distancing, markers will be placed every 6-feet outside of booths to cue individuals waiting to view art. Booths also will be placed 10-feet apart.

This event will take place during Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6 only. Tickets are $5 per guest. Only 50 tickets are available per 75 minute time slot. To purchase tickets and view participating artists, click here.

Eats on Your Streets

Working with neighborhood associations, Eats on Your Streets will deliver top locally owned food trucks into Royal Oak neighborhoods and surrounding communities, such as Clawson, Berkley, Huntington Woods and Ferndale. The event staff at each stop will ensure physical distancing and mask wearing when appropriate.

Arts, Beats & Eats will not be publicizing the list of participating neighborhoods to make sure that these events stay for your neighbors only. It will be up to the neighborhood association to publicize the information.

If you are interested, click here to fill out a form by Aug. 23 to participate.

Priority Health

Arts, Beats & Eats will bring some socially-distant and healthy fun on Labor Day Weekend.

Zumbathon-Style Event

Saturday, Sept. 5, a 100 person Zumbathon-style fitness dance events will take over the main stage parking lot in downtown Royal Oak. Guests will maintain a minimum of 10 feet of physical distance. A live online portion of the fitness dance event will provide opportunities for more to participate virtually with all money raised being split between Forgotten Harvest and “The Beats Go On” campaign.

Click here to register.

Thrive Hot Yoga

Sunday, Sept. 6, a 100 person yoga class courtesy of Thrive Hot Yoga will take over the stage area. A small fee will be charged for the classes that will be split among COVID-19 charities and fitness instructors who have been out of work. Pre-marked spaces in the parking lot will assure that participants stay socially distant. Masks are required to enter the site, but can be removed during class.

Click here to register.

Stretch for a cause: Yoga to live music

Thrive Hot Yoga’s original 26+2 style (Bikram Yoga), which is beginner and family friendly featuring live music from featuring live music from Blackman/Wallin. A combination of World Music and Detroit Soul, Thrive Yoga student and star local musician James Wallin will be part of this stellar ensemble.

$15 donation split between local yoga instructors and musicians.

Click here to register.

For more information, on Arts, Beats & Eats visit here.

