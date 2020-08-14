Comments
(CBS Detroit ) – A Detroit man charged in connection to the killings of four women will now stand trial.
35-year-old, Deangelo Kenneth Martin is scheduled to be arraigned again next Thursday.
Martin faces four counts of first-degree murder. police say martin was involved in the killings of four Detroit women whose bodies were found in abandoned homes in 2018 and 2019.
