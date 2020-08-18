(CBS Detroit ) – The Michigan Senate and House approved several bills to layout a return to school plan.
This includes school funding based on student population and benchmark assessments.
Mark Greathead, President, Tri-County alliance for public education said, “We’re disappointed, it seems awfully rushed, and school leadership wasn’t consulted in the development of these bills. What we need right now, is full funding for all schools, for the additional requirements that we have coming upon us. and please grant us some flexibility as we go forward.”
Each school district will be allowed to choose their methods of teaching for this school year.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.