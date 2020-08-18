  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS Detroit ) – Out of thousands of applicants, Michigan selects 13 residents to redraw the state’s political districts.

It’s a group of four Democrats, four Republicans, and five independents.

Their ages range from 27 to 73-years-old.

They live in several cities in the state including Detroit, Lansing, Saginaw, and Ypsilanti.

Their decision will impact Michigan’s political landscape for the next 10 years.

Back in 20-18 voters changed the state’s constitution by requiring the creation of an independent redistricting commission.

