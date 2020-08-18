Comments
(CBS Detroit ) – Out of thousands of applicants, Michigan selects 13 residents to redraw the state’s political districts.
It’s a group of four Democrats, four Republicans, and five independents.
Their ages range from 27 to 73-years-old.
They live in several cities in the state including Detroit, Lansing, Saginaw, and Ypsilanti.
Their decision will impact Michigan’s political landscape for the next 10 years.
Back in 20-18 voters changed the state’s constitution by requiring the creation of an independent redistricting commission.
