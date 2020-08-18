Comments
(CBS Detroit ) – A statewide manhunt is now over after a suspect in a quadruple homicide turns himself in.
37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey surrendered at the Bay County sheriff’s office Sunday.
Police say two women and two men were found dead inside a home from gunshot wounds on Saturday.
Police also say bailey admitted to the killings through text messages to his friends.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.