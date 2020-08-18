  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Flint News, Michigan News

(CBS Detroit ) – A statewide manhunt is now over after a suspect in a quadruple homicide turns himself in.

37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey surrendered at the Bay County sheriff’s office Sunday.

Police say two women and two men were found dead inside a home from gunshot wounds on Saturday.

Police also say bailey admitted to the killings through text messages to his friends.

