  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Michigan News

(CBS Detroit ) – A Michigan public safety director has been arrested and charged with suspicion of driving while under the influence.

Geoffrey Smith from the City of Sturgis Police Department has been placed on administrative leave.

According to city officials, early Sunday morning Smith’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle which then struck a minivan.

The investigation is still ongoing.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply