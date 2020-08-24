Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Several NFL teams including the Detroit Lions say they’ve received faulty Covid-19 tests.
According to the Detroit Free Press, at least eight teams have had a staff member or player miss practice because of a testing error.
In a statement on the issue, the league says they are working with its testing partner BioReference to investigate the test results.
